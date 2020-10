Desrosiers was not qualified by the Panthers, meaning he will become a UFA on Friday.

Desrosiers made 29 appearances with AHL Springfield last year, posting a mediocre 3.05 GAA and a .916 save percentage as well as a 16-10-2 record. The 25-year-old goalie was going to have a tough time vaulting past Samuel Montembeault or Chris Driedger on the depth chart for the Panthers. He'll pursue other options either in the minors or in Europe for 2020-21.