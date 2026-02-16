Crinon won't play in the remainder of the 2026 Winter Olympics due to his actions following a fight with Tom Wilson during Sunday's game against Canada.

Crinon was making his first appearance at the Olympics this year, but the French Hockey Federation has elected to suspend him for the remainder of the tournament. As a result, he'll be unavailable for Tuesday's game against Germany, as well as any other potential matches if France advances. Crinon should return to Grenoble of Ligue Magnus following the Olympics.