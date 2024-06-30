Joseph did not receive a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh and will become an unrestricted free agent Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

While he didn't receive the QO, Joseph is reportedly still discussing a possible extension, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports. Joseph appeared in 52 games last season and was often a healthy scratch. He scored 11 points, including eight over his last 18 appearances, while averaging 15:05 of ice time per game.