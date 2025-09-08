Dube signed a one-year contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL in July, Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey reports.

Dube recorded at least 40 points in each of his last two seasons in the AHL, most recently racking up 19 goals and 21 assists to go with 44 PIM over 58 regular-season appearances with Hershey in 2024-25. However, he was an unrestricted free agent during the offseason and was unable to land another contract with an NHL organization, so he'll attempt to continue his development overseas this year.