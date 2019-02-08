Predators' Adam Helewka: Brought in via trade
Helewka and Laurent Dauphin were sent to Nashville from Arizona in exchange for Emil Pettersson on Friday.
Helewka has racked up 21 points in 41 outings with AHL Tucson this year, but has yet to make his NHL debut. The 23-year-old is probably a long shot to break into the Preds' roster this season and figures to spend most of his time with AHL Milwaukee the rest of the way.
