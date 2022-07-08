Ingram was selected 82nd overall by the Predators in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Ingram averaged more than a point-per-game for Youngstown of the USHL this past season (26 goals, 55 points in 54 games), although most of his production came in the first half of the year. Ingram is a big body at 6-foot-2 and does an excellent job of finding dead spots in coverage in the offensive zone to get off his wicked shot. A native of Manitoba, Ingram is off to St. Cloud State this fall. He could fail to make an immediate impact at the college level until he bulks up a bit, but Ingram is a high-upside selection for Nashville at this stage of the draft.