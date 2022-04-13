Wilsby agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Wednesday.

Wilsby has generated four goals and 13 helpers in 51 games for Swedish club Skelleftea AIK. After coming up through the club's youth system, the 21-year-old blueliner has spent the last two seasons as a full-time member of the senior team. Selected by the Preds in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Wilsby figures to spend at least a year developing in the minors and adjusting to the North American style of play before getting a crack at an NHL spot.