Wilsby scored the first goal of his career in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

The 24-year-old rookie flashed some slick offensive skill on the final goal of the night. With the Predators clinging to a 1-0 lead, Wilsby collected an errant pass from Steven Stamkos, danced around Reilly Smith, skated into the slot and went top shelf over Igor Shesterkin. With Roman Josi (lower body) injured, and Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Alexandre Carrier (upper body) both on IR, Wilsby has seen more than 21 minutes of ice time in four straight games and produced three points, seven shots on net, five blocked shots, three hits and a plus-4 rating. The 2020 fourth-round pick appears to be on his way to earning a regular spot in the lineup, even after Nashville's blue line gets healthier.