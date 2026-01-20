Wilsby (lower body) isn't available for Tuesday's home matchup against the Sabres and is still day-to-day, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

While Wilsby won't be an option Tuesday, the 25-year-old defenseman was on the ice during the morning skate, so he seems to be relatively close to returning to game action. Once he moves past his lower-body injury, he'll likely slot back into a bottom-four role, which would result in Justin Barron being a healthy scratch.