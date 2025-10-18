Fink scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Penn State's 5-4 overtime win over Long Island University on Friday.

Fink has started his junior year of college with two goals and six assists over five games. He stood out last year with 53 points in 40 outings for the Nittany Lions. Fink's stock has steadily gone up at Penn State, though it's unclear if the Predators will consider signing him to an entry-level deal this spring. They hold his signing rights until Aug. 15, 2027, so there's no pressure to make a decision for player or team this year, but he may benefit from linking up with AHL Milwaukee sooner rather than later.