Fink signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on Monday.

Fink's deal is set to begin right away, with the first year of his deal set to be played during the remainder of AHL Milwaukee's season. Since turning pro, the 21-year-old winger has been on fire with Milwaukee, scoring three goals and dishing out seven assists in just six games. Fink was the 218th overall selection from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and should continue to see increased chances at the AHL and NHL levels if his hot streak continues into next season.