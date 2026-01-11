Fink logged three assists in Penn State's 5-2 win over the University of Minnesota on Saturday.

Fink is up to 14 points (three goals, 11 helpers) through 13 outings this season. The Nashville prospect's missed time this year will keep him from equaling his 53-point effort over 40 games in 2024-25, but he's still highly productive. He's leaning a little heavy on the playmaking, but he can be a versatile player on offense based on the needs of his team.