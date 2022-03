Biega was traded to Nashville from Toronto on Monday for future considerations, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Biega has appeared in just two games for the Leafs this season, so fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him to see significant opportunities with Nashville either. Still, the 33-year-old Biega does have 243 games of NHL experience, in which he recorded four goals and 38 assists, and should provide decent cover if the Predators need to call up a player from the minors.