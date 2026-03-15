Huang notched three assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 9-3 win over Rimouski on Sunday.

Huang has earned six helpers over his last three games. Chicoutimi's offense has been elite in recent weeks, and that's allowed Huang to play a large role on offense. The Nashville prospect is up to 67 points (nine goals, 58 assists) through 60 appearances this season in his third campaign. A fourth-round pick in 2025, Huang has defied that drop in the draft with a breakout season.