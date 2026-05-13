Huang logged four assists in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 5-4 overtime win over Moncton in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Huang has been a point-per-game player in the postseason with two goals and 15 assists over 17 appearances. He's earned five helpers over three games in the QMJHL Finals, which Chicoutimi leads 2-1 after this win. The Nashville prospect has had some positive moments this season after going 122nd overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.