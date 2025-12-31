Huang scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 5-1 win over Quebec on Wednesday.

Huang was absolutely stellar in December, earning two goals and 16 assists over 10 contests. He had multiple points in four of those games during his most productive month of the season. Overall, he's up to four goals, 40 points and a plus-31 rating, matching his point total from 64 regular-season outings in 2024-25. That's made this a breakout year for the Nashville prospect after he was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.