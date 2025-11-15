Huang scored a goal and added an assist in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 4-0 win over Rimouski on Friday.

The goal was Huang's second of the campaign, but he's otherwise been pretty good this year. He has 16 points in as many games while maintaining a plus-15 rating for Chicoutimi. He was able to produce 40 points over 64 regular-season outings in 2024-25 before being selected 122nd overall by the Predators in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Offense will be what carries him through his development, with a peak as a second-pairing option who gets power-play time if everything goes right.