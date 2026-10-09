Kerfoot tallied a goal, recorded an assist and compiled a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Kerfoot's first multi-point game of the campaign helped spark the Predators' comeback Thursday, as he scored the first of five goals for the team. He later picked up a secondary helper on Adam Edstrom's first empty-net tally. Overall, the 32-year-old Kerfoot is up to three points and four shots on net across four games in his first season in Nashville. After playing just 34 games with Utah a year ago, he's currently seeing usage as the Preds' top-line right winger. His increased role is certainly noteworthy, but he's best left on the waiver wire in fantasy until he makes performances such as Thursday's a regular occurrence, which he has proved he's capable of doing across his 10-year NHL career.