Predators' Alexander Campbell: BCHL scoring star heads to Preds

Campbell was drafted 65th overall by the Predators at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Campbell spent this past season playing alongside 2019 Colorado first-round selection (19th overall) Alex Newhook with Vancouver of the BCHL. While his numbers were impressive (21 goals, 67 points in 53 games), the understandable concern is that many think Campbell's production was simply the result of riding Newhook's coattails. Campbell is a shifty offensive player in his own right and he rarely gets hit for a kid who is physically immature, but Campbell has a lot of questions to answer moving forward. He is a 2020-21 commit to Clarkson University.