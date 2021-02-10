The Predators placed Carrier on the taxi squad Wednesday.

The 24-year-old began the season with AHL Chicago after failing to make the team out of camp, collecting one assist and a plus-3 rating in three games. Following Mattias Ekholm's (undisclosed) exit from Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay, Carrier will add some depth to the back end. Carrier notched a plus-2 rating with no points over three games with the Predators last season.