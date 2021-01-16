Nashville assigned Carrier to AHL Chicago on Saturday.
Carrier could be back with the big club or on the taxi squad later this season, but for now, he'll head to the minors. The 24-year-old blueliner went scoreless in three appearances with the Predators last season.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Placed on waivers•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Good to go•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Not practicing Monday•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Secures contract extension•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Sent back to minors•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Promoted from minors•