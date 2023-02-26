Carrier (upper body) is in Sunday's lineup against Arizona, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Carrier will return after a nine-game absence. The 26-year-old has eight points in 40 games this season, including three in his last three appearances. He'll skate in a top-four role Sunday.
