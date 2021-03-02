Carrier was promoted to the active roster Tuesday.
Ryan Ellis (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after being ruled out 4-to-6 weeks. In turn, Carrier will jump to the active roster and serve as a placeholder for the time being. The 24-year-old has yet to make his season debut at the NHL level; he recorded 37 points over 55 AHL games last year.
