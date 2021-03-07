Carrier was sent down to the taxi squad Sunday.
Carrier posted a minus-3 rating and two penalty minutes in just under 20 minutes of ice time in Saturday's loss to Florida. The 5-foot-11 blueliner will be on the taxi squad or a healthy scratch more often than not.
