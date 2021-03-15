Carrier was promoted to the active roster Monday.
Carrier is expected to play in Monday's road game versus the Lightning. The 24-year-old is taking on more responsibility with both Roman Josi (upper body) and Ryan Ellis (upper body) out of the lineup. Carrier capitalized Saturday, scoring his first NHL goal and firing five shots on net.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Rises to active roster•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Bumps to active roster•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Receives promotion•