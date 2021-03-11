Carrier was promoted to the active roster Thursday.
With both Roman Josi (upper body) and Ryan Ellis (upper body) on injured reserve, Carrier figures to be a fixture in the lineup for the time being. The 2015 fourth-round pick hasn't posted a point through three games.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Receives promotion•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Back on taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Brought up to active roster•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Directed to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Back on active roster•