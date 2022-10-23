Carrier is pointless through seven games so far this season.

Since the Preds acquired Ryan McDonagh in the offseason, Carrier has been demoted to the team's third defensive pairing. That's resulted in his average TOI declining from about 21 minutes last year to about 17 minutes currently, although he's still seeing about two minutes per night on the power play. Carrier recorded an impressive 30 points in 77 games last season, but it's hard to envision him replicating that feat given his current situation.