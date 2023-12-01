Carrier (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Wild.

Carrier was hurt early in the first period, but he wasn't officially shut down for the game until the second intermission. If the 27-year-old defenseman misses time going forward, the Predators may return to a 12-forward, six-blueliner lineup, which could allow Liam Foudy to draw back in. The Predators have a back-to-back this weekend with a home game versus the Rangers on Saturday before a road game in Buffalo on Sunday.