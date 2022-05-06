Carrier notched an assist, four hits, four blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Carrier helped out on Yakov Trenin's first-period tally. The assist was Carrier's second in his last four games, three of which have been against the Avalanche. The 25-year-old blueliner was productive with 30 points and 124 blocked shots in 77 regular-season contests, and he'll likely continue to play on the second pairing.