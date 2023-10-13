Carrier notched an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Carrier had an assist on Gustav Nyquist's third-period tally. Through two games this season, Carrier has been paired with Ryan McDonagh, a successful alignment for the Predators' defense. Carrier is up to six blocks and a plus-3 rating, and his assist Thursday was his first point of the campaign. The 27-year-old should continue to work as a top-four option, though he may continue to have more of a defensive focus.