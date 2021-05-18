Carrier managed an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1.
Monday was Carrier's first NHL playoff appearance. The 24-year-old lost 13 games to a lower-body injury in April after becoming a lineup regular when the Predators battled injuries earlier in the year. The Quebec native had just three points, 31 blocked shots and 22 hits in 19 regular-season contests as a defense-first option in the top four. Carrier could face competition from Dante Fabbro or Matt Benning if head coach John Hynes feels the need to mix up his personnel.
