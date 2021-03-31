Carrier produced an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Carrier picked up the secondary helper on Eeli Tolvanen's overtime goal. The 24-year-old Carrier has carved out a consistent role in the lineup with Ryan Ellis, Mark Borowiecki and Luca Sbisa all sidelined by upper-body injuries. Carrier has three points, 26 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and 18 hits through 14 appearances, mainly in a second-pairing role.