Carrier notched an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Carrier ended a four-game slump when he helped out on a Steven Stamkos tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Carrier continues to see prominent minutes in a top-four role, averaging 20:16 per game while contributing five points, 11 shots on net, 14 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 13 outings. His fantasy utility depends on non-scoring production, particularly blocks, though he's off to a decent start in 2024-25 given the Predators' team-wide struggles.