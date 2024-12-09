Carrier (upper body) is week-to-week after being injured in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Ottawa, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports Monday.
Carrier has accounted for one goal, six assists, 23 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and 31 hits through 28 appearances this season. Marc Del Gaizo will likely replace Carrier in Tuesday's lineup versus Calgary.
