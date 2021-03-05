Carrier was assigned to the taxi squad Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Carrier made his season debut Tuesday, logging 16:11 of ice time and firing two shots on net. This move signals that Mark Borowiecki (upper body) will return to the lineup in Carrier's place.
