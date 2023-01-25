Carrier didn't complete Tuesday's game versus the Jets, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Carrier logged just 4:40 of ice time in the contest, as well as five PIM for fighting. The defenseman's status should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's contest versus the Devils, though it's possible the Predators opt to hold him out since they have their bye week before the All-Star break.