Carrier notched an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Carrier ended up missing a month with an upper-body injury, right in line with his expected 4-to-6 week timeline. The 26-year-old worked on the second pairing and saw 19:36 of ice time in this contest. Carrier has nine points, 46 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 55 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 41 appearances. He should stick in a top-four role the rest of the way, so he may have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats if he can get his offense on track.