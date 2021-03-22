Carrier was designated for the taxi squad Monday.
Carrier has played in nine of the last 11 games, averaging 20:56 of ice time and posting two points. With Roman Josi (upper body) and Ryan Ellis (upper body) still out, Carrier likely will be back on the active roster for Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings.
