Carrier was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday.
Carrier likely will be called back into the lineup for Monday's road game versus the Lightning, as both Roman Josi (upper body) and Ryan Ellis (upper body) aren't close to returning. The 25-year-old Carrier has played in just five games this season, scoring one goal on 13 shots and averaging 19:36 of ice time.
