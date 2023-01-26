Carrier is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury.
Given the expected length of Carrier's absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see him land on injured reserve in the coming days. Kevin Gravel, who was recalled Thursday, will likely be a regular in the Predators' lineup until Carrier, who's picked up eight points through 40 games this season, is ready to return.
