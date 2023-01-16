Carrier (upper body) is a game-time decision for Monday's contest versus Calgary, per Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site.
Carrier missed Saturday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo because of the injury. He has two goals and five points in 35 contests this season. If Carrier is able to return Monday, then Roland McKeown might be a healthy scratch.
