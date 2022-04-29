Carrier logged an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Carrier's offense has gone quiet in April -- he has just three points in 14 contests this month. The 25-year-old's defensive skill and physicality have kept him in a top-four role despite the scoring slump. He's at 30 points, 95 shots on net, 93 hits, 123 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating through 76 contests in his first full NHL campaign.