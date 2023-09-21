Carrier (upper body) practiced with Group B in Thursday's first on-ice practice session at Predators training camp, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports.

Carrier missed most of the latter half of the campaign in 2022-23. He was limited to just nine points, 67 blocked shots and 57 hits over 43 contests, dropping from a top-pairing role in 2021-22 to a fringe role due to his injuries. He'll have to earn his spot back in 2023-24, especially after the addition of Luke Schenn in free agency.