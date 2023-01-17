Carrier (upper body) will suit up Monday against Calgary, Robby Stanley of 102.5 The Game reports.
Carrier was unavailable against Buffalo on Saturday but he'll be back in a top-four role Monday. The 26-year-old has five points while averaging 18:28 of ice time through 35 games.
