Carrier (undisclosed) made his training camp debut Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Carrier missed Monday's practice due to an undisclosed issue, but whatever he was dealing with clearly wasn't overly serious. The 24-year-old only drew into three games with the big club last campaign, going scoreless, but he was productive in the minors, picking up five goals and 37 points while posting a plus-15 rating in 55 contests. He'll be battling for a spot on the Predators' bottom pairing during training camp.