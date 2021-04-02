Carrier (undisclosed) was injured in Thursday's game versus the Stars, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Carrier played only 11:00 of ice time in the 4-1 loss to the Stars. It's unclear how he got injured, but the defenseman should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's contest versus the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Credited with helper•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Moves to active roster•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Ascends to active roster•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Back on active roster•