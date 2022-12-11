Carrier was injured during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators, reports Bryan Bastin of ontheforecheck.com.
Carrier did not see any ice time past the 7:09 mark of the second period. After the game, Preds head coach John Hynes had no update on the injury or a possible timetable for Carrier's return, so consider him day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Still searching for first point•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Can't crack scoresheet•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Collects assist in Game 2 loss•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Generates helper Thursday•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Four helpers in last two games•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Sneaks in helper•