Carrier is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Nashville announced Monday.

Carrier could be a candidate for injured reserve given his recovery timeline, which would free up a roster spot for the Predators. Considering the 26-year-old blueliner has one point in 23 games this season, few fantasy players will be impacted by his absence. In his stead, the team called up Roland McKeown and Kevin Gravel from the minors, both of whom figure to play against St. Louis on Monday.