Carrier (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

This move was expected, as Carrier is expected to miss 3-to-5 weeks with a lower-body injury. He's one of many injuries on the Predators' blue line, as Ryan Ellis (upper body) and Mark Borowiecki (upper body) are both on injured reserve as well. Tyler Lewington and David Farrance were both promoted to the active roster to help cover Carrier's absence.