Carrier (undisclosed) needed to be helped off the ice in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Senators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Carrier was hit along the boards and came away injured. He didn't return to the game, and there was no update provided after the contest, leaving his status in doubt for Tuesday's game against the Flames. If Carrier can't suit up, Marc Del Gaizo is likely to enter the lineup.